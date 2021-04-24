HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Lifted to “Buy” at 86 Research

86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. 86 Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HUYA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of HUYA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CLSA lowered shares of HUYA from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.14.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. HUYA has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HUYA by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,095,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903,378 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HUYA by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,259,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,963,000 after purchasing an additional 533,599 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in HUYA by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,112,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 570,702 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,002,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,845,000 after acquiring an additional 826,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 3,511.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,383 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

