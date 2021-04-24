Robert W. Baird Increases Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $182.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Shares of LSTR opened at $171.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $99.02 and a 52 week high of $179.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

