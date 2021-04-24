Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Receives $20.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSTA shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Vasta Platform during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Vasta Platform by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VSTA opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Vasta Platform has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $22.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.