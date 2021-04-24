Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Receives $20.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.58.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSTA shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Vasta Platform during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Vasta Platform by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares in the last quarter.
About Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
