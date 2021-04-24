KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives $43.00 Average PT from Brokerages

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KBCSY. Zacks Investment Research raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.52.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

