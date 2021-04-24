KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives $43.00 Average PT from Brokerages

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KBCSY. Zacks Investment Research raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.52.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.
