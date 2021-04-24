Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th.

Höegh LNG Partners has raised its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Höegh LNG Partners has a payout ratio of 112.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.7%.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $532.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. The business had revenue of $36.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Danske raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.