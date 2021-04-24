Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Carriage Services has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:CSV opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.37 million, a PE ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $65,990.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,371,893.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $143,107 and have sold 4,377 shares valued at $159,097. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

