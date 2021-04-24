Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

Shares of Randstad stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Randstad has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Randstad alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.9804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.