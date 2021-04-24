SPINDLE (SPD) Trading 27.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $497,278.76 and $134.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,763.93 or 1.00167945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00038601 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.78 or 0.01138839 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.81 or 0.00502825 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.23 or 0.00364791 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00126153 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004035 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

