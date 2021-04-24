Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Vicor posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

VICR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other Vicor news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.23, for a total value of $214,138.34. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $88,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,271 shares of company stock worth $6,187,786 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,595,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vicor by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 131,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,451,000 after acquiring an additional 124,668 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,933,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59,005 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor stock opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 501.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.12. Vicor has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $104.68.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

