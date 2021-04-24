Wedbush Upgrades IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) to Outperform

Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IMAX. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.38.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $21.95 on Friday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IMAX will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in IMAX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in IMAX by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

