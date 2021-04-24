PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Hold Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.21.

NYSE PMT opened at $19.78 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,978.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Professional Planning purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

