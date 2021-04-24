Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

WYGPY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worley from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Worley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Worley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Worley has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.74.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

