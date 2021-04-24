TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.31.

Shares of TEL opened at $134.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $66.61 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

