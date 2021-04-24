SAP (NYSE:SAP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC raised shares of SAP to an outperformer rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.33.

NYSE:SAP opened at $143.94 on Friday. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.98 and a 200 day moving average of $128.03. The firm has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $2.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,086,069,000 after acquiring an additional 206,969 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SAP by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after acquiring an additional 658,526 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,543 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 369,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after acquiring an additional 26,964 shares during the period.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

