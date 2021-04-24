TELUS (TSE:T) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.46

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.46 and traded as high as C$25.79. TELUS shares last traded at C$25.77, with a volume of 1,550,770 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.47. The stock has a market cap of C$34.79 billion and a PE ratio of 27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

