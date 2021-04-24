World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 130.6% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 78.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

