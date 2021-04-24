Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABCB shares. DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

