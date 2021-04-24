KeyCorp Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $80.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Snap stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. Snap has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average is $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after purchasing an additional 755,676 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $262,462,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,117,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

