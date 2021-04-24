Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Akouos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of Akouos stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. Akouos has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akouos will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akouos by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,319,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,995,000 after acquiring an additional 174,279 shares in the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akouos during the 4th quarter worth $35,577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akouos by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 231,517 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akouos by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 870,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Akouos by 2,558.3% during the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 398,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 383,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

