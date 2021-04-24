Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 5,836 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,641,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter.

FALN opened at $29.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.98 and a 1 year high of $29.74.

