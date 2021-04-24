Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FALN. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 145,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 59,356 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,392,000. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,484,000.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.98 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

