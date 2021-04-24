Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,780 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.56 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.