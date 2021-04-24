Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,617,000 after acquiring an additional 110,154 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 484,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,263 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

