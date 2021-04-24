6,156 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 371,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Corning by 310.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.