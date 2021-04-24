Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,214,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,083,000 after acquiring an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $317,186,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $144.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.34.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

