CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Upgraded to Sell by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNHI. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of CNHI opened at $15.43 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $16.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4,891.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,506,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375,656 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,440.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,115,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,242 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

