Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at TD Securities

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFCZF. Desjardins boosted their target price on Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.33.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at $131.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.14. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $90.20 and a 1-year high of $131.40.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

