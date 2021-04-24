Newmont’s (NEM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.92.

NEM opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.94.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Newmont by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,020,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

