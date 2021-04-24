Bitcoin Zero Hits Market Capitalization of $74,618.19 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 41.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $74,618.19 and approximately $137.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00268894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004070 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00023830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,585.66 or 1.00201716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.31 or 0.00629084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $502.78 or 0.01016012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

