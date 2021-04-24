OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 982 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $228.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.93 and a 200-day moving average of $209.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

