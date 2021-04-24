Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $792,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average of $75.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Longbow Research raised their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.