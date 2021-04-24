Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 1,495 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,528,000 after purchasing an additional 313,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.