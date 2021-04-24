Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $336.88 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.67 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,864,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,688 shares of company stock worth $142,359,809 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.62.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.