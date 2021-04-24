Telemus Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 15,180 TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 134,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $887,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCF. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

