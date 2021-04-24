Gradient Investments LLC Invests $3.33 Million in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,161,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,219,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDWT shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Midwest in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Midwest in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWT opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.44. Midwest Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $126.00.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($4.14). The business had revenue of ($0.83) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Midwest Holding Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Midwest Profile

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

