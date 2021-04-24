NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $176.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.83.

NKE stock opened at $130.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 741,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after purchasing an additional 325,779 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in NIKE by 25.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,977,862 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $262,837,000 after buying an additional 397,165 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

