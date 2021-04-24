Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. Core Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Core Laboratories.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLB has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

CLB opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.