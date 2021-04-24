Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $207,000 in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,932,000 after acquiring an additional 284,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,610,000 after acquiring an additional 315,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 986,550 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 828,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $88.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,062.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. Insiders sold 94,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

