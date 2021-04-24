Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $86.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.75.

INDB stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.43. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 25.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

