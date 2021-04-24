CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Raised to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $7.58 on Friday. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CEMEX by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

