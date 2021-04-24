The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.71.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $68.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,642,137 shares of company stock valued at $99,013,316. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

