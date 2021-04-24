VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 38,419.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,242 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,884,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 139,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $543,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.55. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.