Gradient Investments LLC Has $5.25 Million Stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 511,979 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 265.5% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

