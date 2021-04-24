Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $275.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered Kansas City Southern from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.20.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU opened at $301.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $302.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.88.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.