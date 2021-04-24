The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $181.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $171.00.

HSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.79.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $161.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $163.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at $28,091,865.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

