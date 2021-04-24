First Republic Bank’s (FRC) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $163.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.72.

NYSE:FRC opened at $179.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.60 and a 200-day moving average of $149.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $180.98.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,167,000 after acquiring an additional 620,695 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 886.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,011,000 after acquiring an additional 489,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after purchasing an additional 360,733 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

