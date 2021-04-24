Wesdome Gold Mines’ (WDOFF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from $16.25 to $15.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

