Sandvik AB (publ)’s (SDVKY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SDVKY. HSBC raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandvik AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of SDVKY opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $29.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $20,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

