Super Zero Protocol Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $95.20 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,203.39 or 0.04474991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00060892 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,789,806 coins and its circulating supply is 314,621,050 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

