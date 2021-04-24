Oddz (ODDZ) Trading Down 33.7% Over Last 7 Days

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00003230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $14.66 million and approximately $936,035.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00268628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004082 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,081.72 or 0.99682735 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.73 or 0.00627009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.09 or 0.01015657 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

